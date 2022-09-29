Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £11,869 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Martin Breuer purchased 14,300 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,869 ($14,341.47).

European Assets Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

EAT stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £286.61 million and a PE ratio of 274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.92. European Assets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 78.48 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

