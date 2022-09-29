Paul Forrest Sells 750,000 Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).
Angus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Angus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. Angus Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41.
Angus Energy Company Profile
