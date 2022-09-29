Paul Forrest Sells 750,000 Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Angus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Angus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. Angus Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

Angus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.