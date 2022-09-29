Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases £56,795 in Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney bought 76,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £56,795 ($68,626.15).
Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 72.60 ($0.88) on Thursday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,035.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
See Also
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.