Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases £56,795 in Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney bought 76,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £56,795 ($68,626.15).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 72.60 ($0.88) on Thursday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,035.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.