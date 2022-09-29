Philip (Phil) Jordan Acquires 18,900 Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £19,656 ($23,750.60).

Philip (Phil) Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 27,272 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($36,248.43).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

Digital 9 Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.93. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £820.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

