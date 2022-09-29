Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Purchases 13,245 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 13,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £19,999.95 ($24,166.20).

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £400.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.61. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Beaufort Securities decreased their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

