John Martin Purchases 107,000 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,565.01).
Pharos Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
LON:PHAR opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.50 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.15.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.