John Martin Purchases 107,000 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHARGet Rating) insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,565.01).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.50 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.15.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.