John Martin Purchases 107,000 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,565.01).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.50 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.15.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

