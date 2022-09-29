Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys £40,593.14 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) insider Martin Andersson acquired 289,951 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £40,593.14 ($49,049.23).

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Andersson purchased 25,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,229.10).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Martin Andersson purchased 90,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($11,962.30).

Shares of CGH stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 8.81 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 24.60 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

