Colin R. Day Buys 18,000 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Colin R. Day acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £27,180 ($32,841.95).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £838.24 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($10.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.27.

SFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

