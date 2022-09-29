Poppy Gustafsson Acquires 37,572 Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 37,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 321 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £120,606.12 ($145,729.97).

Darktrace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. Darktrace plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 988.50 ($11.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07.

DARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

