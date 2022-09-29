Robin Freestone Purchases 21,185 Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.02. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,704.55.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,909.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

