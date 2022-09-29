Citigroup Lowers Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target to €39.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from €50.00 ($51.02) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOTDY. Barclays raised shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

SOTDY stock opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of 17.82 and a 52-week high of 18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 18.00.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

