Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Increased to €71.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

