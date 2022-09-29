Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OFSTF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OFSTF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -88.73.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.