Raymond James Lowers Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$8.25

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Trading Up 4.7 %

OFSTF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Carbon Streaming has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -88.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.