The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) to Buy

Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 3,800.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 3,300.00.

NMEHF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

