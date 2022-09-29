FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.