Carlsberg A/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

About Carlsberg A/S

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

