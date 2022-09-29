Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

SBLK opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.