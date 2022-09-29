Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.