Ferroglobe PLC to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.25. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,271 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 704,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.