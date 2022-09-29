IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Mark Dixon Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Mark Dixon bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,522,474.63).

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 126.95 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.08. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 117.60 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82).

Get IWG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IWG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.