Insider Buying: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 100,000 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($123,247.95).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £893.84 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.26. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 97.35 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.20 ($2.18).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

