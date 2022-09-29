Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,049,000 after acquiring an additional 496,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 87.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

