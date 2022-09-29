CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Richard Boleat Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($11,720.64).

CVC Income & Growth Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

