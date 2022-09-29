Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Nigel S. Terrington Purchases 4,553 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 3.9 %

LON PAG opened at GBX 409.20 ($4.94) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £976.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

