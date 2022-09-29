Constellation Brands (STZ.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $304.00 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.61 and a 200 day moving average of $283.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

