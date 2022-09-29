Carnival Co. & (CUK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CUK stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

