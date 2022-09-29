Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of UXIN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uxin by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 289,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Uxin by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uxin by 41.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Uxin by 194.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uxin by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 159,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

