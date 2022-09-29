Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.78 million during the quarter.
Uxin Stock Performance
Shares of UXIN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uxin (UXIN)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.