AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 6th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY23 guidance at $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.01-$0.06 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

