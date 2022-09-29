IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.17. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 47.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $550,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IDT

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

