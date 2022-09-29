Reviewing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 2.69 -$8.11 million N/A N/A OI $1.94 billion 0.00 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlat and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -77.53% -51.62% -46.62% OI N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlat beats OI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About OI

(Get Rating)

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.