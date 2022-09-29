Head to Head Contrast: Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.63%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 1.85 -$24.83 million ($2.92) -2.20

Brookline Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aziyo Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Aziyo Biologics -75.15% -525.81% -58.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Capital Acquisition beats Aziyo Biologics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition



Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aziyo Biologics



Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

