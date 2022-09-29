Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENRFF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $4.23 on Monday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

