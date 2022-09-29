Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$47.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$27.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.06. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$26.50 and a 52 week high of C$48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

