Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

