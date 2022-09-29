ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 468.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.66).

ITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power

In other news, insider Graham Cooley bought 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). In other ITM Power news, insider Graham Cooley purchased 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). Also, insider Denise Cockrem purchased 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,024.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 113.85 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £698.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.62. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 97.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

