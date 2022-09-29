Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives $398.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

DETNF stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

