Analysts Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Price Target at $456.67

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRKTF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Darktrace Stock Performance

DRKTF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03. Darktrace has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $13.40.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

