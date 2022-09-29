Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $51.40

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $44.70 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.