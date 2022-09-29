Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$88.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$62.02 and a 1-year high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$569.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

