Analysts Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Target Price at $1,023.33

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,023.33.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

