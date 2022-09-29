Brokerages Set Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target at $251.00

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $18.83 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

