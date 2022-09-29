Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $977.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $162,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

