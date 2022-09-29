Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$392.90 million and a P/E ratio of 58.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.55. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$13.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.16.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

