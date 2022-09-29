Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.31.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$775.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.01.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

