Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.62. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$11.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.69%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

