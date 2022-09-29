Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Rating Reiterated by Acumen Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Acumen Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$1.80 price target on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 157.14% from the company’s current price.

CET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE:CET opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$150.45 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cathedral Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,780.

(Get Rating)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.