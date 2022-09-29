CIBC Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Cormark reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.29.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$25.39 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

