Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DND opened at C$15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$11.88 and a 52-week high of C$50.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.00.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

