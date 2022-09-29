AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$6.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
AGF Management Stock Up 11.3 %
AGF Management stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$5.63 and a 1-year high of C$8.52.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
